New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The Revs slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Orlando City to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC and New England Revolution are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches apiece out of the 28 matches played between the two teams.

New York City FC have won four of their last five matches at home against New England Revolution in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in four of these five games.

New York City FC have won four of thei last five matches at home in a run dating back to the end of last season.

New England Revolution have failed to find the back of the net in the first three matches of an MLS campaign for only the third time in the club's history.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

New York City FC have shown glimpses of their ability this season and will look to make the most of their impressive home record this year. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

New England Revolution have made a dismal start to the season and will look to turn their campaign around. New York City FC are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-0 New England Revolution

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New York City FC to keep a clean sheet - Yes

