New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Preview

New York City FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Revs were held to a 3-3 draw by Atlanta United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good recent record against New York City FC and have won 10 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's eight victories.

New York City FC have won each of their last three matches against New England Revolution in all competitions and have won the previous meeting between the two teams by a 4-2 margin.

New York City FC are winless in their last six matches in all competitions and have suffered consecutive defeats at home during this period.

New England Revolution have conceded three goals in each of their last three matches in all competitions - the first time since June 1998 that a team coached by Bruce Arena has endured such a run.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Revs started the season strongly and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

New York City FC also have issues to address but have a good recent record in this fixture. Both teams are struggling at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 New England Revolution

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thiago Almada to score - Yes

