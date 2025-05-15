New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

New York City FC will host New York Red Bulls at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The Hudson River derby has the ingredients of a classic as both teams have had very similar starts to the season.
NYCFC will be disappointed to have been held to a goalless stalemate by DC United last weekend, despite creating a flurry of goal-scoring chances. The hosts will go into the derby looking for a statement win to end their three game winless streak and potentially move three places up in the combined league table.
New York Red Bulls are tied on points with this weekend's hosts and are only ahead by goal difference after 13 games. The visitors followed up their 7-0 thrashing of LA Galaxy with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Nashville last weekend and will be keen to return to winning ways and remain on course for playoffs qualification by season's end.
New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 30 previous occasions going into the weekend. NYCFC have won 10 of those meetings, and four have ended in draws while the Red Bulls have won the remaining 16.
- The sides are evenly matched across their last five meetings with both teams winning two each and drawing one.
- The Pigeons have failed to get on the scoresheet in six of their last 10 games in this fixture.
- The visitors have scored 10 goals in the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- NY City have scored 13 goals in 13 league games played so far. Only three teams in the Eastern Conference have scored fewer.
New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the derby but the hosts will receive a slight boost from their home advantage. They will, however, need to be much better in front of goal to get all three points.
NYRB will rely on their stronger offensive ability to get a result when they visit the side across town and will likely be satisfied to get a draw.
Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls
New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six games)