New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

New York City FC host New York Red Bulls at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday (September 16) in the MLS as both sides look to recover from recent setbacks.

With 30 points from 28 games, New York City are 12th in the Eastern Conference. Their last seven outings have yielded just one win, a 2-0 victory over Montreal on August 30, their sixth win of the campaign. Just days later, the Blues stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls haven't really covered themselves in glory either. In fact, they have accrued one point fewer than their city rivals and sit a position adrift of them in the standings. It's worth noting that the Red Bulls have played a game fewer than New York City.

Following their disappointing Leagues Cup campaign, Troy Lesesne's side returned to beat DC United 1-0 in a narrow win. However, things have gone downhill since then, with losses to Inter Miami, New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 clashes between the two New York rivals, with City winning eight and losing 15.

New York Red Bulls have won their last two clashes with New York City by a score of 1-0. Both wins came at home, one in the MLS and the other in the Leagues Cup.

The fixture hasn't produced a draw in seven games.

In their last seven meetings, the winning team has kept a clean sheet

New York City's Monsef Bakrar has scored in his last two MLS games.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Both New York sides have struggled greatly this season, as their lowly standings in the standings suggest. Although in a derby, form goes out the window, it could be a damp squib this time.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes