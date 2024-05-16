New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another edition of the Hudson River derby this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on New York City FC at the Citi Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New York City FC are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side edged Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Red Bulls thrashed DC United by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good historical record in the Hudson River derby and have won 15 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed seven victories against the Red Bulls and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

New York City FC form guide: W-W-L-W-W

New York Red Bulls form guide: W-W-L-D-D

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Team News

New York City FC

Strahinja Tanasijevic has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend. Rio Hope-Gund and Maximiliano Moralez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Rio Hope-Gund, Maximiliano Moralez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Ronald Donkor has also picked up a knock and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Roald Mitchell, Serge Ngoma, Ronald Donkor, Peter Stroud

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Martinez

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Coronel; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Eile, Tolkin; Edelman, Amaya; Carmona, Forsberg, Morgan; Manoel

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been a formidable force this season and will be intent on moving up the league table. The likes of Elias Manoel and Cory Burke can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day but have had their issues in the Hudson River derby. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 New York Red Bulls