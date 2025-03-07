New York City FC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York City FC take on Orlando City in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side defeated Toronto FC by a comprehensive 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York City FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good recent record against Orlando City and have won nine out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's seven victories.

New York City are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home against Orlando City and have won each of their last four such games, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in April 2017.

New York City FC are winless in consecutive matches in MLS for the sixth time in their last seven seasons in a run dating back to 2019.

Orlando City have been at both ends of a 4-2 scoreline in their first two matches in MLS.

New York City FC vs Orlando City Prediction

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and have a particularly impressive record in this fixture. The hosts can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Orlando City have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Orlando City

New York City FC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

