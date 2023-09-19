New York City FC vs Orlando Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2023

New York City FC will play host to Orlando at Citi Field in Major League Soccer action on Wednesday.

New York City FC vs Orlando Preview

The hosts have failed to live up to the bill this season. Some pundits suggest the New York-based franchise may have resigned to fate, with seven matches left to conclude the campaign. New York City FC, who finished fifth and reached the conference finals last term, seem a shadow of their former selves currently.

The Pigeons have played 29 matches, winning six, drawing 13, and losing 10, leaving them in 24th place with 31 points – 27 behind the top spot. They face the specter of dropping even further if they lose to a well-drilled Orlando side. NYCFC are eying maximum points after sharing the spoils in their previous two home games.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five matches, claiming 13 points out of 15 on offer. Orlando have won half of the league games they have played so far – 14 out of 28. They have drawn eight matches and lost six, which leaves them second with 50 points, eight behind the leaders Cincinnati.

The Lions finished 13th last season but crashed out of the playoffs in the first round. However, they are on the verge of sealing a second-placed finish for the first time, with their previous best being a fifth spot. With three wins from their last five trips, Orlando boast enough confidence to disrupt NYCFC at home.

New York City FC vs Orlando Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

NYCFC have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five games against Orlando.

NYCFC have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games against Orlando.

NYCFC have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five home matches.

Orlando have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five away matches.

NYCFC have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches while Orlando have won four times and drawn once.

New York City FC vs Orlando Prediction

Gabriel Pereira leads the way for NYCFC with six goals and three assists while Santiago Rodriguez has netted four times alongside three assists.

Facundo Torres has been outstanding for Orlando, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. The visitors’ attack battery also boasts Duncan McGuire (eight goals) and Martin Ojeda (six goals, six assists).

NYCFC will take confidence from their favorable head-to-head stats against Orlando, and the home side should secure the win.

Prediction: New York City 2-1 Orlando

New York City vs Orlando Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – NYCFC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: NYCFC to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Orlando to score - Yes

.