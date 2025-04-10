New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Citi Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Preview
Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Union were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
New York City FC, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won 12 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City's 11 victories.
- Philadelphia Union have won six of their last seven matches against New York City FC in MLS and have won each of their last such games against them in the competition.
- New York City FC have lost consecutive matches in the regular season of MLS for the first time since they endured a losing streak of three games on the trot in the competition in June last year.
New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction
Philadelphia Union have started the season on a positive note and will look to build on their momentum this weekend. The Union have been winless in their last two league games and will need to make amends in this fixture.
New York City FC are also in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to be at their best on Saturday. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York City FC 1-3 Philadelphia Union
New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes