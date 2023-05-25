New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

New York City FC will entertain Philadelphia Union at Citi Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Preview

The hosts are yet to win a league match since their 3-1 victory over Dallas on April 23. New York City FC have recorded a five-game winless streak – all in away fixtures. They are looking to make the most of their next three league assignments taking place at home to reinvigorate their campaign.

The Pigeons, who reached the playoffs conference finals last season, currently sit 17th with 16 points. They have won four games out of 13, losing five and drawing four. However, they are yet to lose at home this term and will strive to uphold that record against the visitors on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union have been on the opposite path in comparison with NYCFC. They are unbeaten in their last six league matches, winning four times and drawing twice. They have edged into the top 10 and now sit in the ninth spot with 21 points. The visitors have prevailed over the hosts in their last three clashes.

The Union Zolos are greatly indebted to Dániel Gazdag for their headway so far in the campaign. The Hungarian midfielder has scored six times and currently ranks second on the assist chart with seven deliveries. Philadelphia Union won their previous two away matches and will hope to make it three in a row at Citi Field.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Philadelphia Union.

NYCFC have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against Philadelphia Union at Citi Field.

NYCFC have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

Philadelphia Union have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

NYCFC have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches while Philadelphia Union have won three times, drawn once and lost once.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Santiago Rodriguez, Gabriel Pareira and Talles Magno have been spearheading the hosts’ attack, with Rodriguez scoring four times and the other two players scoring three each.

Besides Gazdag, Julian Carranza and Mikeal Uhre have been impressive, scoring five goals each.

New York City FC’s determination to stop the rot could give them an edge.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: NYCFC to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Philadelphia Union to score - Yes

