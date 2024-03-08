New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with an impressive Portland Timbers side in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Preview

New York City FC are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are at the top of the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Timbers were held to a 2-2 draw by DC United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an impressive recent record against New York City FC and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's one victory.

Portland Timbers have won all their three matches away from home against New York City FC in the MLS and are currently the only team to have achieved the feat.

New York City have begun a league campaign in the MLS with two defeats on the trot for only the second time in their history, with the previous such occurrence taking place in 2020.

Portland Timbers are winless in their last eight matches away from home against Eastern Conference teams in the MLS but did secure their previous such victory against New York City FC in 2019.

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers have been impressive so far this season and will be intent on building their excellent start. The Timbers have a good squad at their disposal and have scored six goals in their last two matches.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-3 Portland Timbers

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dairon Asprilla to score - Yes