New York City FC vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New York City FC will take on Portland Timbers in the quarter-finals of the MLS is back tournament. New York City FC started the tournament with back to back losses against Philadelphia and Orlando City.

However, they have turned their form around in the last two matches and knocked Toronto FC out of the tournament in the Round of 16, winning the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, Portland Timbers have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Portland eliminated Cincinnati on penalties in their Round of 16 game and is expected to kick on in the same vein and as such, there's no saying which way this one is going to go when they take on NYCFC in the quarter-final.

Portland should be aware of NYCFC's tendency to sit back and grow into the game gradually and are expected to set up differently after struggling against Cincinnati's low-block in their knockout stage opener.

Also read: Top 10 finishers in football right now

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

New York City FC and Portland Timbers have played each other 5 times. New York City FC have won the fixture just once while Portland have won all the other 4.

Advertisement

Portland Timbers have won all their last 3 matches against New York City FC.

New York City FC form guide: L-L-W-W

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-D-W

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Team News

"The maturity prevailed."



Gio Saverese talks FCC, penalty kick strategy, short rest and what to expect from NYCFC. #MLSisBack #RCTID pic.twitter.com/ax6UWJN6LI — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 31, 2020

For New York City FC, Gedion Zelalem could return to the team after missing the last couple of games due to a knee injury. However, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had gone off in the last game after pulling his hamstring and is doubtful for this game as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Gedion Zelalem.

Suspended: None

Dairon Asprilla is sidelined for the Timbers because of a knee injury. Giovanni Savarese has a decision to make as he will have to choose between Paredes and Williamson as Diego Chara's pairing in midfield.

Injured: David Asprilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

New York City FC XI: Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Mataritta, James Sands, Alexander Ring, Jesus Medina, Maximiliano Moralez, Alexandru Mitrita, Valentin Castellanos.

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Steve Clark, Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Erik Williamson, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Vimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

New York City FC was at their best against Toronto FC after having just about scraped through to the knockout stages. Portland have been consistent and are yet to lose in the tournament. We think this one is going to to a shootout.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 Portland Timbers

Also read: San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020