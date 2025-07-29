New York City FC vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

New York City FC and Puebla kick off their 2025 CONCACAF Leagues Cup campaign when they square off at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday. The Mexican Liga MX outfit have lost each of their eight away matches since mid February and will be looking to end this dire run.

Ad

New York City FC turned in a fine show of fighting spirit, as they fought back from behind twice, to snatch a 4-3 victory over Dallas FC at the Toyota Stadium last Saturday.

Pascal Jansen’s men have now gone unbeaten in four of their last five MLS matches — picking up three wins and one draw — a run which has seen them rise into eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference table.

Ad

Trending

New York City put in a solid showing in the Leagues Cup last season as they finished second in Group L before edging out New England Revolution and Tigres to reach the quarter-finals, where they lost on penalties to Columbus Crew.

Puebla, on the other hand, head into Tuesday’s clash fresh off the back of picking up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna in the Mexican Liga MX at the weekend.

Ad

This was a much-needed result for Pablo Guede’s side, who had failed to win their previous 12 matches, losing 11 and claiming one draw since late February.

Guede will hope his side can build on the result over Santos as they look to improve on their performance from the 2024 Leagues Cup, where they suffered a group-stage exit after losing their two matches in Group N.

New York City FC vs Puebla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between New York City FC and Puebla, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Puebla have won just three of their 20 competitive matches in 2025 while losing 14 and claiming three draws since the turn of the year.

New York City have failed to win six of their most recent eight away games since the start of May, losing three and claiming three draws in that time.

Puebla have lost their last eight away matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna on February 3

Ad

New York City FC vs Puebla Prediction

While Puebla will look to continue from where they left off against Santos and stun New York City FC in the cup opener, results on the road offer them little optimism heading into Tuesday’s clash. The MLS side boasts a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory at the Red Bull Arena.

Ad

Prediction: New York City FC 3-1 Puebla

New York City FC vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of New York City’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the hosts’ last eight games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More