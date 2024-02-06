New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Club football returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with New York City FC in a friendly clash in the Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament on Wednesday.

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes finished in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings last season and have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past year. The Earthquakes suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

New York City FC, on the other hand, secured an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have also been in poor form in recent weeks. The Blues suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an exceptional recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won five out of the last six matches in all competitions, with the other game ending in a draw. San Jose Earthquakes are yet to secure a victory against New York City FC.

New York City FC won only nine of their 34 matches in the regular season of the Eastern Conference last year.

San Jose Earthquakes are winless in their last six matches in all competitions and were held to a draw in four of these games. Their previous victory came by a 2-1 margin against Real Salt Lake in September last year.

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

New York City FC have flattered to deceive over the past year and will need a steady resurgence to put up a fight next season. The Eastern Conference outfit has a good squad at its disposal and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes can pack a punch on their day and have managed to hold their own this year. The Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes