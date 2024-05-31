New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on New York City FC at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New York City FC are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side edged New England Revolution to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the Western Conference league table and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw by Austin FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch to secure a positive result this weekend.
New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head
New York City FC have an excellent recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won five out of the last seven matches between the two teams. The Earthquakes have never managed a victory against New York City FC in MLS.
New York City FC form guide: W-W-W-W-L
San Jose Earthquakes form guide: D-L-L-L-W
New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News
New York City FC
Rio Hope-Gund has sustained a leg injury and will not be included in the squad. Maximiliano Moralez is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.
Injured: Maximiliano Moralez, Rio Hope-Gund
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
San Jose Earthquakes
James Thomas Marcinkowski, Daniel, and Jamar Ricketts are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Carlos Akapo and Vitor Costa are serving suspensions and will not be available for selection.
Injured: James Thomas Marcinkowski, Daniel, Jamar Ricketts
Doubtful: Benjamin Kikanovic
Suspended: Carlos Akapo, Vitor Costa
New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI
New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Perea, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Bakrar
San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yarbrough; Marie, Rodrigues, Wilson, Beason; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Lopez, Pellegrino; Ebobisse
New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction
New York City FC have produced impressive performances this year and will look to make the most of their form this season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.
San Jose Earthquakes have been in poor form this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. New York City FC are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York City FC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes