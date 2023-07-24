New York City FC vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023

New York City FC take on Toronto FC in the Leagues Cup at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday (July 26).

The Reds are on a run of six defeats and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell. New York were denied a dream start to their Leagues Cup campaign, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Mexican outfit Atlas.

That was in keeping with their recent struggles in the MLS, where they're on a three-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible nine. Nicholas Cushing’s side have struggled at home, going winless in six games since a 3-1 win over FC Dallas on April 23.

Toronto, meanwhile, were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Terry Dunfield’s men have lost five games on the bounce, conceding 12 goals and scoring once since a 1-1 draw with Nashville in June.

Toronto are in the penultimate spot in the MLS Eastern Conference.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 23 meetings, Toronto hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

New York have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared seven times.

Toronto are unbeaten in four of their last five visits to the Red Bull Arena, winning twice, since September 2019.

Cushing’s men are winless in six home games across competitions, losing thrice, since May.

The Reds are winless in nine outings, losing six since a 2-1 win over DC United in May.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Prediction

While both sides have struggled in recent weeks, New York will back themselves to see off the Reds who have lost their last five outings. Nevertheless, expect a cagey affair at the Red Bull Arena, with New York to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: New York 2-1 Toronto

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes.)