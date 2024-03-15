New York City FC vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York City FC and Toronto FC go head-to-head at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the season, with Nicholas Cushing’s men suffering three defeats in their opening three matches.

New York City FC were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Portland Timbers last Saturday.

Cushing’s side have now gone 10 consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing seven, including three defeats in their first three games of the new MLS campaign.

New York City FC’s last win came back in November 2023, when they narrowly beat Inter Miami 2-1 in a friendly contest at the Chase Stadium.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, continued their strong start to the campaign as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC last time out.

Prior to that, John Herdman’s men kicked off the season with a goalless draw at Cincinnati on February 25, one week before claiming a 1-0 victory against New England Revolution.

However, Toronto FC will have to show their mettle this weekend as they have won just one away game since August 2022.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with New York City and Toronto claiming nine wins each in their previous 25 meetings.

Herdman’s men have failed to win in their last four visits to the Yankee Stadium, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in September 2020.

New York City are unbeaten in six of their most recent seven home games in the league, claiming four wins and two draws since last August.

Toronto have failed to win all but one of their last 22 MLS away matches, losing 16 and claiming five draws since August 2022.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Prediction

Having stumbled into the new campaign, New York City will head into the weekend looking to stop the rot and pick up a morale-boosting result. However, Toronto have hit their stride early on and we see them holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 Toronto FC

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of New York City’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last eight clashes between the two teams)