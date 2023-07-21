New York City FC vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023 

New York City FC will welcome Atlas to Citi Field for the first game of their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Philadelphia Union in the MLS last weekend. Jose Martinez and Chris Donovan scored in either half to give the Union a two-goal lead, while Andres Jasson scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Atlas, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Santos Laguna in Liga MX. They followed the draw up with another stalemate against Sporting Gijon in a friendly before losing on penalties.

They will channel their focus towards New York City in their Leagues Cup opener. Toronto FC complete the trio of teams in Group 14 of the tournament.

New York City vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They also squared off in the 2022 Campeones Cup.

New York City have drawn seven of their last nine games.

Eight of Atlas' last nine games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Six of New York City's last seven games, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Atlas' last five games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

New York City are winless in five home games in all competitions.

New York City vs Atlas Prediction

New York City and Atlas will renew hostilities 10 months on from disputing the 2022 Campeones Cup. The Americans got the better of their Mexican opponents on that occasion, with Alex Callens and Maximiliano Morales scoring quickfire goals in either half to inspire their side to victory.

Atlas will have an opportunity to get back their pound of flesh. A win here would put them in the driving seat for qualification to the knockout stage.

New York City have home advantage, but this might not count for much, as they are winless in the last five games played in front of their fans. The Bronx Blues also have a penchant for draws, with seven of their last nine games ending in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: New York City 1-1 Atlas

New York City vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals