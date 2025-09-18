New York City vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Published Sep 18, 2025 12:21 GMT
New York City FC v Columbus Crew - Source: Getty
New York City have won six of their last eight games in the MLS (PC: Getty Images)

New York City host Charlotte at Yankee Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to three games. Post their 2-1 defeat to DC United before the international break, the Yankees have returned stronger: they've beaten Chicago Fire 3-1 on the road, followed by a nervy 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew since returning to action.

Ad

The second game saw them fall behind in the match twice, but they equalized on both occasions, before Julian Fernandez struck the winner for New York in the 94th minute.

With 50 points in the bag from 29 games, Pascal Jansen's side are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings - they are only seven off leaders Philadelphia Union with five games remaining and as things stand, are heading into round one of the 2025 MLS playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Having accrued three points more than New York City, Charlotte are in third place in the league table. The Crowns have produced a remarkable surge with a ruthless run of nine consecutive victories, the best in the league right now.

In their most recent outing, the North Carolina outfit overcame Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami as Idan Toklomati netted a sensational hat-trick to continue their prolific run.

New York City vs Charlotte Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been seven clashes between the sides before, with Charlotte winning five times and losing just once to New York City: a 2-1 defeat at Yankee Stadium in April 2024.
  • Charlotte are on a barnstorming run of nine consecutive wins in the MLS, the most in-form team in the division right now; they were winless in the previous four.
  • New York City have lost just one of their last eight games in the league and won six times during this run.
  • With 51 goals scored, Charlotte have the best offensive record in the Eastern Conference after Inter Miami (57), Orlando City (55) and Chicago Fire (54).
Ad

New York City vs Charlotte Prediction

The Crowns are on a fearsome run of form, which gives them the advantage here. New York have looked strong lately too, so this should be a close encounter. We're going with Charlotte to see this one off narrowly.

Prediction: New York City 1-2 Charlotte

New York City vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author
Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications