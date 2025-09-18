New York City vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

New York City host Charlotte at Yankee Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to three games. Post their 2-1 defeat to DC United before the international break, the Yankees have returned stronger: they've beaten Chicago Fire 3-1 on the road, followed by a nervy 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew since returning to action.

The second game saw them fall behind in the match twice, but they equalized on both occasions, before Julian Fernandez struck the winner for New York in the 94th minute.

With 50 points in the bag from 29 games, Pascal Jansen's side are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings - they are only seven off leaders Philadelphia Union with five games remaining and as things stand, are heading into round one of the 2025 MLS playoffs.

Having accrued three points more than New York City, Charlotte are in third place in the league table. The Crowns have produced a remarkable surge with a ruthless run of nine consecutive victories, the best in the league right now.

In their most recent outing, the North Carolina outfit overcame Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami as Idan Toklomati netted a sensational hat-trick to continue their prolific run.

New York City vs Charlotte Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides before, with Charlotte winning five times and losing just once to New York City: a 2-1 defeat at Yankee Stadium in April 2024.

Charlotte are on a barnstorming run of nine consecutive wins in the MLS, the most in-form team in the division right now; they were winless in the previous four.

New York City have lost just one of their last eight games in the league and won six times during this run.

With 51 goals scored, Charlotte have the best offensive record in the Eastern Conference after Inter Miami (57), Orlando City (55) and Chicago Fire (54).

New York City vs Charlotte Prediction

The Crowns are on a fearsome run of form, which gives them the advantage here. New York have looked strong lately too, so this should be a close encounter. We're going with Charlotte to see this one off narrowly.

Prediction: New York City 1-2 Charlotte

New York City vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

