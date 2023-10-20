New York City vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

In a clash of two sides languishing in the bottom five of the Eastern Conference table, New York City host Chicago Fire at the Citi Field Stadium on Saturday in the MLS.

New York City went into the international break on the back of two winless games, a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami followed by a 2-0 loss to DC United, both away from home.

With 38 points from 33 games, the Boys in Blue are down in 13th position of the league table and their chances of reaching the playoffs are slim ahead of the final matchday.

On the other hand, Chicago Fire are only two points better off than New York on the Eastern Conference table and sit two places above them in the table.

In their last game, the Men in Red went down 2-0 to Charlotte at home, succumbing to their sixth defeat of the last 10 top-flight matches.

Chicago, with 40 points, are currently level with three other teams - DC United, New York Red Bulls, and Charlotte. If interim manager Frank Klopas' side were to seal a place in the playoffs, it's imperative for them to win this game and hope that some of the other sides drop points.

New York City vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 previous clashes between the sides, New York City have won 10 times over Chicago Fire and lost on three occasions.

New York City are unbeaten in their last four encounters with Chicago Fire, winning three.

Chicago Fire's last win over New York City came in September 2021, a 2-0 victory at home in the MLS.

New York City have scored just once in their last four games against Chicago Fire, although it came in their most recent outing: a 1-1 draw in March 2023.

New York City have won their last seven home games against Chicago Fire.

New York City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York City have a terrific record against Chicago Fire, especially at home, and are the favorites once again given their contrasting run of form. The Boys in Blue should be able to win this one too, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: New York City 2-1 Chicago Fire

New York City vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes