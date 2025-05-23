New York City vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

New York City will host Chicago Fire at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and now sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 21 points from 14 matches as they begin an early push for the playoffs.

They picked up a 2-0 win over city rivals New York Red Bulls in the Hudson River derby last weekend with Alonso Martinez scoring a stunning opener 13 minutes in before veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez doubled their advantage early after the restart.

Chicago Fire are in fine form at the moment after a difficult run of results in April. They thrashed Charlotte FC 4-1 on the road in their last league outing before turning their attention to cup action during the week where they beat New England Revolution 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup.

The visitors sit two points and two places behind their weekend opponents in the East and will be keen to leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

New York City vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between NY City and Chicago. The home side have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won four times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The Fire have conceded 24 goals in MLS this season. Only DC United (25) and LA Galaxy (33) have shipped more.

The Pigeons meanwhile have conceded 14 goals in the league this term. Only New England Revolution (10) have conceded fewer in the East.

New York City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

NY City's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have won five of their last seven home games and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Chicago have won their last four games on the bounce after going winless in their previous six. They have been solid on the road of late and should have enough to pick up a point here.

Prediction: New York City 1-1 Chicago Fire

New York City vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

