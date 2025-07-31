New York City vs Club Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

New York City will face Club Leon at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The home side were in fine form domestically before the commencement of their Leagues Cup campaign, where they have started on the wrong note.

New York City have work to do if they are to advance to the knockout stages. They suffered a deflating 3-0 defeat to Puebla in their group opener on Tuesday, conceding twice in the first half and then shipping a third goal in the 88th minute, despite a markedly improved second-half showing.

Club Leon meanwhile traded tackles with Montreal in their tournament opener and played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time with veteran striker Rogelio Funes Mori opening the scoring after just 11 minutes, before their opponents leveled the scores in the second-half. Owing to the Leagues Cup's no-draw rule, the game went on to penalties, which the Mexican side lost.

The visitors sit ninth in the Liga MX table of the Leagues Cup with one point and will be keen to pick up their first win of the competition this weekend.

New York City vs Club Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

New York City have had five competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won two of those games and lost the other three.

Leon were the only Liga MX side in the Leagues Cup to lose on Tuesday.

The Pigeons were the only team without a goal on Tuesday.

Los Panzas Verdes have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight competitive outings while NYCFC have failed to register any in their last six.

New York City vs Club Leon Prediction

NY City's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They failed to deliver last time out despite being touted as comfortable favorites, and will need to step things up this weekend.

Leon have lost seven of their last eight competitive outings. They put up a flat performance against a struggling Montreal last time out and could see defeat here.

Prediction: New York City 2-1 Club Leon

New York City vs Club Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: NY City

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the Pigeons' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Leon to concede first: YES (The Mexican side have shipped the first goal in seven of their last nine outings)

