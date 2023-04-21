New York City vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023

New York City host FC Dallas at the Yankee Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (April 22) as both teams look to continue their winning runs.

The Boys in Blue are coming off a 2-1 win over Nashville, ending a three-game winless run to get their campaign back on track. Keaton Parks had them in front in the 11th minute before Maxime Chanot doubled their advantage 14 minutes later. Hany Mukhtar pulled one back for the Canaries with ten minutes to go, but it was too little too late.

With 12 points from eight games, Nick Cushing's team are fifth in the Eastern Conference and are look to add more wind to their sails here.

Dallas, meanwhile, are flying high after beating Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake in consecutive games after two winless outings. The Hoops narrowly saw off Miami 1-0 on the road, courtesy of a goal from Jesus Ferriera, before sealing a late 2-1 win over Salt Lake. Bernard Kamungo scored an 88th-minute winner to seal all three points.

With 14 points in the bag from eight games, Nico Estevez's side are up to fourth in the Western Conference.

New York City vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In seven previous games, New York have won twice and lost once.

Dallas haven't beaten New York since September 2015 (2-1).

Their last six games have produced four draws, with New York winning two - 3-1 in April 2018 and 1-0 in July 2022.

New York have scored at least twice in their last three home games against Dallas, including thrice in their last two

The hosts are unbeaten in four league games at home this season

Having won their last two games, Dallas are looking to win three in a row for the first time since October-November 2020.

New York City vs FC Dallas Prediction

Dallas have started the season in slightly better form than New York but not too impressively to enter the tie as favourites.

Their luck could runs out in the fixture, having not prevailed in New York in over seven years, but they should give the hosts a tough run.

Prediction: New York 2-2 Dallas

New York City vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

