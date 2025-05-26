New York City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

New York City will host Houston Dynamo at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side are enjoying a solid run of results in the league after a slow start to their season and now sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24 points from 15 matches.
They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over nine-man Chicago Fire during the weekend, finding themselves a goal down and a man up at the break before efforts from Monsef Bakrar, Hannes Wolf and Alonso Martinez in the second half helped secure maximum points for the Pigeons.
Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, have had mixed results in Major League Soccer this term. They played out a 3-3 draw away at San Jose Earthquakes last time out, squandering a two-goal lead to go 3-2 down in the second half before Jack Dorsey drilled home a low strike to rescue a point for La Naranja in additional time.
The visitors sit 10th in the West with 17 points and will be keen to return to winning ways later this week.
New York City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been seven meetings between the two clubs. NY City have won two of those games while Houston have won one more, with their other two contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.
- The Pigeons have conceded 15 goals in the league this season. Only New England Revolution (13) have shipped fewer in the Eastern Conference.
New York City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
NY City are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last six league matches. They have won all but one of their last five home games and will head into Wednesday's game as favorites.
Houston are undefeated in their last three league games and have lost just two of their last nine in the competition. They have, however, won just once on the road in MLS this term and could lose this one.
Prediction: New York City FC 1-0 Houston Dynamo
New York City vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: New York City FC to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last nine matches)