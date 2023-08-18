New York City vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

New York City host Minnesota at the Citi Field Stadium on Sunday (August 20) in the MLS, looking to pick up only their sixth win in 26 games.

It has been a terrible 2023 season for the Blues, who've picked up only 26 points from 24 games and languish in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Nick Cushing's side have won just one of their last 15 league games and also lost in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup. Their city rivals, New York Red Bulls, eked out a 1-0 win, courtesy of a 32nd-minute penalty from Omir Guadalupe Fernandez.

Having finished third in the league in 2022, and reaching the last eight of the cup, it has been a drastic fall for New York this year, as their form has gone completely off the boil.

Meanwhile, Minnesota haven't covered themselves in glory either, winning only seven times in 22 games in the Western Conference. With a meager tally of 28 points, they're tenth in the points table.

The Loons are winless in four games, but all of them came in the Leagues Cup. The winless run began with a 3-2 loss to Chicago Fire in the group stage before they drew 3-3 and 2-2 with Columbus Crew and Toluca respectively.

Minnesota prevailed over both on penalties but saw their campaign eventually ended against Nashville in a crushing 5-0 defeat in the quarterfinal.

New York City vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between New York and Minnesota, with the Blues winning on half the occasions and losing once.

This is only the second clash between the two sides at the Citi Field Stadium, where Minnesota lost 3-1 on their last visit (June 2017).

New York beat Minnesota 1-0 in their last meeting and are looking to win consecutively against them for the first time.

New York City vs Minnesota Prediction

New York are going through a rough patch, with their league form being especially horrendous. Minnesota will be encouraged by that, but their own defence has been shaky lately, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: New York 2-2 Minnesota

New York City vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes