New York City vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

New York City will host Nashville at Yankee Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing playoff football as they sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 24 matches.

They beat Dallas 4-3 last time out in MLS with Alonso Martinez scoring a brilliant hat-trick to secure maximum points for the Pigeons on the road. They then featured in the Leagues Cup earlier in the month, exiting the regional showpiece in the group stages after losing two of their three games.

Nashville, meanwhile, have enjoyed an overall strong campaign despite recent struggles. They suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to a wayward St. Louis City side in their last match, finding themselves three goals down before Hany Mukhtar netted a late penalty to reduce the deficit.

The visitors, who sit third in the East, have picked up 47 points from 26 games this season and will be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

New York City vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between New York and Nashville. Both sides have won three games apiece, with their other two contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Both sides have conceded 29 goals in Major League Soccer this term. Only Austin & Vancouver Whitecaps (28) and Philadelphia Union (25) have shipped fewer.

New York City vs Nashville Prediction

The Pigeons have won two of their last three league matches and have lost just one of their last five. They have been solid on home turf in recent games, winning four of their last five, and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Nashville, on the other han,d are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their previous 18 across all competitions. They have lost their last three away games on the trot and could see that streak extend on Sunday.

Prediction: New York City 2-1 Nashville

New York City vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five league matches)

