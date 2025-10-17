New York City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

New York City host Seattle Sounders at Yankee Stadium on Saturday in their final game of the league phase of the 2025 MLS season. The Boys in Blue are looking to pick themselves up from a narrow 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union last weekend in their final away match of the season.

Mikael Uhre struck in the 40th minute for the hosts, which proved enough to seal all three points for them as New York could not claw their way back into the match.

With 56 points from 33 games, Pascal Jansen's side are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference table and will be heading into round one of the playoffs.

From the last 10 games, New York have won seven, indicating a strong run that the side will be looking to continue on the final day as they aim to build momentum ahead of the next round of the competition.

Seattle Sounders are in fifth position of the Western Conference with 52 points from 33 games and have similarly booked their place in the playoffs round of the MLS.

After stunning Inter Miami 3-0 in the 2025 Leagues Cup final on 1 September, the Rave Greens went the next four matches without a win, signifying a dip in form. But the side appear to have picked up steam again, beating Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake in a pair of 1-0 wins.

New York City vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in history, with three wins for each.

New York and Seattle drew 1-1 their last encounter in April 2022, their first stalemate.

After beating New York City 3-1 on the road in May 2015, Seattle have failed to beat them in their next three visits there (one draw and two losses).

New York and Seattle meet for the first time in all competitions since April 2022 and in the MLS since July 2019.

New York City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

This is a clash of two sides in great form lately, with New York winning seven of their last 10 league games, and Seattle looking to make it a hat-trick of wins.

We expect a feisty encounter here with the teams playing out a draw.

Prediction: New York City 1-1 Seattle Sounders

New York City vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

