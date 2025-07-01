New York City vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | July 3rd 2025

New York City will welcome Toronto to Yankee Stadium in MLS action on Thursday. The hosts have eight wins to their name and are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds have four wins and are in 13th place with 17 points.

The Pigeons have won just one of their last four games. After a 4-0 home win over Atlanta United earlier this month, they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Montreal last week.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games in the previous outing as they overcame the Portland Timbers 3-0 at home. Alonso Coello scored his first goal of the season in the 11th minute, and Tyrese Spicer doubled their lead in the second half. Their third goal was registered in stoppage time, thanks to Ian Smith's own goal.

New York City vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 28 times in all competitions. City have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 12 wins. The Reds are not far behind with nine wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

The Pigeons extended their winning streak in this fixture to five games with a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in April.

Toronto are unbeaten in their last three away games, recording two consecutive wins.

City have seen conclusive results in their 10 MLS home games this season, recording three wins.

The Reds have registered just one win in their last seven meetings against the hosts.

The Pigeons have scored at least three goals in three of their last five games in this fixture. They have also kept three clean sheets in that period.

New York City vs Toronto Prediction

The Pigeons have won just one of their last four games, failing to score in two. They are on a four-game winning streak at home against the visitors, scoring 15 goals, and are strong favorites.

The Reds have won just one of their last five games, conceding two goals apiece in three. Notably, two of their four wins in MLS have been registered on their travels.

City have a good home record against the visitors and, considering their slightly better goalscoring record, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: New York City 3-1 Toronto

New York City vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

