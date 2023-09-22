New York City vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023 

New York City host Toronto at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday (September 23) in the MLS, looking to build on their last win and extend their unbeaten run to five games.

The Boys in Blue lost three in a row between July and August but have since anchored their ship by going their next four without a loss. The run began with a 2-0 defeat of Montreal followed by consecutive draws to Vancouver Whitecaps and New York Red Bulls and a 2-0 win over Orlando City.

With 34 points from 30 games, New York are up to tenth in the Eastern Conference table, five places above their next opponents, who've accrued 12 points fewer and are rock-bottom.

Toronto have endured a torrid campaign, winning only four times in 29 games. Their last win came against Philadelphia Union on August 30, securing a 3-1 victory, but have since lost twice more.

Head coach Bob Bradley was given the sack in June, with Terry Dunfield taking over on an interim basis, but he has been unable to steady the shinking ship.

New York City vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 clashes between the two sides and the spoils have been closely shared: Toronto have won nine games and lost eight.

New York have won their last two home games against Toronto, scoring five goals each time: 5-4 in April 2022 and 5-0 in July 2023.

Toronto haven't won at New York since a 1-0 win in September 2020.

New York are unbeaten in four MLS games.

New York have kept a clean sheet in two league games and in three of their last four.

Toronto have lost 10 of their last 11 games and haven't won away from home in their last six.

New York City vs Toronto Prediction

Toronto have been the worst side in the division, struggling for form all season. New York haven't been the best but should have enough in the tank to see off the bottom-dwellers.

Prediction: New York 2-0 Toronto

New York City vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No