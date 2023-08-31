New York City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023 

New York City host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to build on their last victory.

The Boys in Blue returned to winning ways after six games on Wednesday following a 2-0 win over Montreal.

Andres Jasson opened the scoring for New York after 29 minutes into the kick-off, while Monsef Bakrar doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

With 29 points and six wins from 27 games, Nick Cushing's side are down in 13th position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Vancouver Whitecaps are coming off the back of a victory too, beating Chicago Fire 1-0 on the same day of New York's win.

Brian White scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute as the Canadian side won for the second time in a row and a fourth in their last five.

Vanni Sartini's side have accumulated 37 points from 25 games in the Western Conference and sit in fifth place in the table.

New York City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with New York winning thrice and losing just once.

Vancouver's only win over New York came in July 2017, a 3-2 result at home in the MLS.

Vancouver have won their last two games in the MLS and four of their last five.

New York City have won just once in their last six games, although it came in their most recent clash, a 2-0 win over Montreal.

Vancouver Whitecaps star Brian White is looking to score in his third game in a row.

Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to win their third away league game on the bounce.

New York City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Both teams will be eager to continue their winning run, but Vancouver's chances of doing so are more than New York's. The Blue and Whites have seen a better campaign overall, and have looked strong on the road lately too.

New York City have been really poor this season and their latest victory could just be a one-off.

Prediction: New York City 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

New York City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes