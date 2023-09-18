New York RB vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023

New York RB entertain Austin at the Red Bull Arena in Major League Soccer on Wednesday (September 20).

Both teams are struggling for form and may be unable to put a positive spin on their campaign before the season winds down. New York are hoping to snap a four-game winless streak as they return home after three road game. They drew blank against city rivals NYCFC in their previous game.

The Red Bulls have won seven of their 28 games, losing 12, leaving them 25th in the overall standings with 30 points. They finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall last season to qualify for the playoffs but were knocked out in the first round. NYRB boast three wins in their last five home games.

Austin, meanwhile, have lost four times in their last five fixtures, with their previous win (2-1) coming in July against Kansas City. Austin have won nine of their 28 games, drawing six and losing 13, leaving them in 21st spot with 33 points. They could leap to 16th if they win and drop to 25th if they lose in New York.

The Verde and Black had a dream campaign last term, finishing second in the Western Conference and fourth overall, and reaching the playoffs conference semifinals. However, they may not replicate that run this term, considering their lowly position and only a few games remaining.

New York RB vs Austin Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met only once, which went in favour of NYRB 4-3.

NYRB have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

NYRB have scored two goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Austin have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

NYRB have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Austin have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: NYRB: D-L-L-L-W; Austin: L-D-L-L-L

New York RB vs Austin Prediction

Omir Fernandez has been NYRB’s bright spot, netting four times and bagging three assists. New York will also count on Frankie Amaya (four goals) and John Tolkin (four assists).

Meanwhile, Sebastian Driussi has been in imperious form for Austin, scoring nine goals and providing three assists. Gyasi Zardes and Jon Gallagher have also attacking threats with six and five goals respectively.

NYRB, though, come as the favourites based on their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: New York RB 2-1 Austin

New York RB vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – NYRB

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: NYRB to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Austin Impact to score - Yes