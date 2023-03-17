New York RB vs Columbus Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

New York RB will welcome Columbus Crew at Red Bulls Arena in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

New York vs Columbus Preview

New York Red Bulls had an auspicious pre-season during which they won all five exhibition games, scoring seven goals and conceding once. However, they are having a difficult start to their new campaign, with two points claimed from three matches – one defeat and two draws.

The Red Bulls have scored one goal so far, through centre-back Andrés Reyes. Midfielder Dru Yearwood and winger Serge Ngoma have been absent due to injuries, but that is not enough reason for the team’s lethargic state. Much of the squad from last season remains intact, including top scorer Lewis Morgan.

The visitors lost their season-opening game against Philadelphia Union 4-1 but bounced back with a 2-0 win over D.C. United in their second outing. Columbus Crew defied predictions by holding Toronto to a 1-1 draw away in their last meeting to take the 16th spot on four points.

The Crew won the MLS Cup in 2008 and 2020 but have been a shadow of their former selves, failing to qualify for the playoffs last season. New head coach Wilfried Nancy has promised an improved performance, with the results quite encouraging thus far. Lucas Zelarayán has scored twice. He led the team with 10 goals last season.

New York RB vs Columbus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, each side prevailed twice while one game ended in a draw.

New York have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Columbus Crew at the Red Bulls Arena.

New York have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Columbus have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

New York have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches. Likewise, Columbus Crew have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their most recent five matches.

New York RB vs Columbus Prediction

Lewis Morgan will be feeling the pressure to help relieve his side’s goal drought. Andrés Reyes will be eying his second goal, interestingly at home.

Zelarayán is gradually showing to all why he decided to stay put at the club. He is expected to be the main tormentor against the hosts.

New York RB will leave no stone unturned in their attempt to break their winless circle on Saturday.

Prediction: New York RB 2-1 Columbus

New York RB vs Columbus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York RB

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New York to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes