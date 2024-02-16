New York RB vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

New York RB and LA Galaxy will square off in a club friendly at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday.

LA Galaxy are fresh off a 2-2 draw against New York City in a friendly on Wednesday. Monsef Bakrar scored a first-half brace for New York to give them a two-goal lead at the break. Miguel Berry and Harbor Miller scored after the break to ensure the spoils were shared.

New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller with Austin FC. Wikelman Carmona, Elias Manoel and Dante Vanzeir scored for the Red Bulls, while Jimmy Farkarlun, Diego Rubio and Jadar Obrian scored for Austin FC.

New York Red Bulls will use this game to finalize preparations for the MLS opener away to Nashville SC. LA Galaxy, meanwhile, will host Inter Miami in their opening game.

New York RB vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides (including friendlies). They each have 21 wins apiece while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent friendly came in February 2023 when New York Red Bulls claimed a 1-0 victory.

LA Galaxy's five pre-season friendlies in 2024 have produced three goals or more.

New York RB are unbeaten in the five pre-season games they have played this year, winning two and drawing each of the last three.

New York Red Bulls' five pre-season games have produced over 2.5 goals, with four games in this sequence producing four goals or more.

New York RB vs LA Galaxy Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been in fine form this pre-season and will hope they can translate their form into competitive action. They remain unbeaten, although they have drawn each of their last three.

LA Galaxy, for their part, have been on an opposite spiral. They are winless in five pre-season games but will want to finalize preparations for the new season on a positive note.

The two sides have been involved in high-scoring friendlies so far and we are backing this trend to continue. We are tipping New York RB to claim the win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: New York RB 3-2 LA Galaxy

New York RB vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - New York RB to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - New York RB to score over 1.5 goals