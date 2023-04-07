New York RB vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

New York Red Bulls will entertain San Jose Earthquakes at Red Bull Arena in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

New York RB vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

The hosts are in search of their second win of the season following a 2-1 triumph over Columbus Crew on matchday four. New York Red Bulls are unbeaten at home so far this term. They will look to exploit that advantage in their next two fixtures at home to recover lost ground.

The Red Bulls are placed 21st on six points but could leapfrog into the top 10 if they defeat San Jose Earthquakes. The hosts have dropped five points in their last two matches, drawing against Charlotte and losing to Atlanta United. Their last defeat to San Jose Earthquakes dates back to April 2016.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two meetings and will enter Saturday’s clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo. San Jose Earthquakes boast three wins in six games and sit 10th on 10 points. However, they are yet to win on the road, losing the two away fixtures they have played so far.

The Quakes have been hit with an injury blow ahead of the tie, with three key players set to miss the clash, including Brazilian defender Nathan. Head coach Luchi Gonzalez acknowledged the difficult situation but was upbeat about their chances of success at the Red Bull Arena.

New York RB vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York RB have prevailed in their last five clashes with San Jose.

New York RB have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five meetings with San Jose at home.

New York RB have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

San Jose have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

New York RB have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches, while San Jose have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

New York RB vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

New signings Dante Vanzeir and Elais Manoel have scored one goal each for the hosts while left-back John Tolkin boasts two assists.

The visitors’ main attacking threat is none other than Cristian Espinoza, who boasts three goals and two assists.

New York RB are outright favorites based on form and their head-to-head record against the team from San Jose.

Prediction: New York RB 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

New York RB vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York RB

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New York RB to score first – Yes

Tip 4: San Jose Earthquakes - Yes

