New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with New York Red Bulls in a crucial clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against New York City FC this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Red Bulls held Charlotte FC to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Atlanta United and have won nine out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's two victories.

After enduring a winless run of 12 matches against New York Red Bulls in the MLS, Atlanta United defeated the Red Bulls by a narrow 1-0 margin in April this year.

New York Red Bulls pulled off a comeback to salvage a point in their 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC - the first time they have pulled off the feat after conceding multiple goals since 2015.

Atlanta United are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the MLS but have played out draws in five of these games.

Nick Firmino became the fourth player in Atlanta United's history to score a goal for the club on his MLS debut.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been dominant against Atlanta United in the past but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. The Red Bulls are dangerously close to the bottom of the table and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on making the most of their robust form. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Atlanta United

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tyler Wolff to score - Yes

