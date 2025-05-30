New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls eased past Charlotte FC by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side edged Orlando City to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have an excellent recent record against Atlanta United and have won 10 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's three victories.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their eight matches at home against Atlanta United in all competitions and have conceded only three goals in these games.

New York Red Bulls have secured consecutive victories in the regular season of MLS for the first time this year and last secured a streak of three such games in 2023.

Atlanta United have won only two of their last 15 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to June last year.

Eric Choupo-Moting scored two penalties off the bench in his previous game for New York Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction

New York Red Bulls have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Red Bulls have been prolific at home so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Atlanta United have a good squad at their disposal but have a poor record in this fixture. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Atlanta United

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More