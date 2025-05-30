New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Preview
New York Red Bulls are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls eased past Charlotte FC by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side edged Orlando City to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New York Red Bulls have an excellent recent record against Atlanta United and have won 10 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's three victories.
- New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their eight matches at home against Atlanta United in all competitions and have conceded only three goals in these games.
- New York Red Bulls have secured consecutive victories in the regular season of MLS for the first time this year and last secured a streak of three such games in 2023.
- Atlanta United have won only two of their last 15 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to June last year.
- Eric Choupo-Moting scored two penalties off the bench in his previous game for New York Red Bulls.
New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction
New York Red Bulls have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Red Bulls have been prolific at home so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Atlanta United have a good squad at their disposal but have a poor record in this fixture. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Atlanta United
New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes