New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

New York Red Bulls host Atletico San Luis at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Sunday in their final group match of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With two points in the bag right now, the Red Bulls are currently second in the East 4 group of the competition. They beat New England Revolution 4-2 on penalties last week after their game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Elias Manoel missed the first penalty attempt for New York, but DeJuan Jones and Giacomo Vrioni scuffed their efforts in succession for New England. John Tolkin then won the game for the hosts by converting the decisive kick.

Given their contrasting run in the league season, it was a surprise victory. New England are up in second place of the Eastern Conference standings with 43 points from 23 games, while Red Bulls are down in 11th with just 26.

Atletico San Luis have also begun their new season in shaky form, winning, drawing and losing once each from their opening three games of the Liga MX.

Following a 1-1 draw with Monterrey at home, the Athletics lost 3-1 to Guadalajara before picking up their first win of the season against Queretaro, beating them 4-1.

However, just days later, the Mexican side were brought down to earth as New England dealt them a 5-1 humiliation in the Leagues Cup. As things stand, they are last in their group and must beat the Red Bulls on the final day to progress into the next round.

New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls and Atletico San Luis meet for the first time in history.

New York Red Bulls have played six games against Mexican sides in their history, winning only twice, (both against Club Tijuana), while losing on three occasions.

This is only the second time that Atletico San Luis have played an American club.

New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

New York Red Bulls haven't covered themselves in glory but Atletico San Luis have flattered to deceive so far in the 2023-24 season, with their defense repeatedly exposed. This could work in their favor, and we expect New York RB to secure the win.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3-1 Atletico San Luis

New York Red Bulls vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes