New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Barcelona are back in action with another pre-season fixture on their tour of the USA as they lock horns with MLS outfit New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side crashed out of the US Open Cup at the hands of Orlando City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona have made improvements to their squad under Xavi this summer and will be intent on making the most out of their pre-season tour. The Catalans played out a 2-2 draw against Juventus in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent record against New York Red Bulls and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams, with the previous encounter taking place in 2008.

The first meeting between these two teams at the Giants Stadium in 2006 drew an audience of 79,002 fans - only three fewer than the record audience at the venue.

Barcelona have scored an astonishing 10 goals in their two matches against New York Red Bulls and have conceded only three goals in the process.

Barcelona have scored 13 goals in their five matches on their pre-season tour so far and have grown in stature over the past month.

New York Red Bulls are in the midst of a slump and have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions.

Barcelona managed only 73 points from their 38 matches in La Liga last season - their lowest tally in the competition in over 14 years.

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form this month and have exceeded expectations in the transfer market so far. The likes of Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Robert Lewandowski have shown glimpses of their capabilities in recent weeks and will want to make their mark in this match.

New York Red Bulls have struggled over the past week and have several issues to address at the moment. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-4 Barcelona

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

