New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

The action continues in Major League Soccer as New York Red Bulls host CF Montreal at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Marco Donadel’s visitors are one of two sides yet to taste a league victory this season.

New York were condemned to their first home defeat of the new campaign, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to DC United on Sunday. Before that, Sandro Schwarz’s side secured three wins from their opening four games at the Red Bull Arena, scoring eight goals and conceding four.

New York have 12 points from nine matches to sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, level on points with eighth-placed Chicago Fire.

Meanwhile, Montreal failed to get their season up and running last weekend, as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Orlando City at the Saputo Stadium. Donadel’s men are winless in nine league games this season, losing six, a run that has left them rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference.

The slow start to the season has been owing to their lack of firepower in attack, with Montreal having the worst record in the league, netting just four goals.

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have 15 wins from their last 32 meetings with Montreal, losing 14.

New York are unbeaten in five of their most recent six MLS home games, winning four, since November.

Montreal are on a run of eight away league matches without a win, losing six, since a 2-1 victory at Atlanta United in November.

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Prediction

It has been a turbulent start to the 2025 MLS season for Montreal, who will look to get their campaign up and running this weekend. However, home advantage gives New York an extra edge, so they should them to secure all three points.

Prediction: New York 2-0 Montreal

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Montreal’s last eight matches.)

