New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023

New York Red Bulls and CF Montreal go head-to-head at the Red Bull Arena in the MLS on Saturday (May 20). The two teams are separated by just two points in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.

New York continue to struggle in the MLS, as they were held to a goalless draw by Toronto FC on Wednesday. Troy Lesesne’s men are winless in eight of their last nine league games, losing thrice since mid-March. With 13 points from as many games, New York are 14th in the Eastern Conference, two points and two places below Montreal.

Meanwhile, Montreal were outclassed by FC Cincinnati in midweek, as they fell to a 3-0 thrashing against the Orange and Blue at the TQL Stadium. Hernan Losada’s side were on a six-game winning streak, a run that saw them book their place in the Canadian Championship semifinals.

While Montreal will look to return to winning ways, they have lost six of their seven away games in the MLS this season.

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 31 meetings, New York have a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Montreal have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

New York are unbeaten in all but one of their seven home games across competitions this season, winning thrice.

Montreal have lost all but one of their seven away games in the league this season, with a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City on April 30 being the exception.

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Prediction

While New York appear to have hit their stride, they face a Montreal side who have won six of their last seven outings. After a slow start to the season, New York appear to have hit their stride recently and head into the weekend unbeaten in three games.

However, Lesesne’s side should take the positives from Wednesday’s draw against Toronto and hold the visitors to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: New York 1-1 Montreal

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - New York (The Red Bulls have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Montreal.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in the last six meetings between the two teams.)

