New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. Dean Smith’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams since June 2022.

New York Red Bulls returned to winning ways in the league as they edged out DC United 2-0 when the two sides squared off at Audi Field last Sunday.

Prior to that, Sandro Schwarz’s side suffered consecutive defeats against Nashville and rivals New York City FC in MLS before claiming a penalty-shootout victory over FC Dallas in the last 16 of the US Open Cup on May 22.

The Red Bulls now return home, where they are on a run of three consecutive victories, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets since April’s 2-1 loss against DC United.

Like the hosts, Charlotte FC found their feet last time out as they snatched a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew at the Bank of America Stadium.

Before that, Smith’s men were on a four-game losing streak — a run which saw them crash out of the US Open Cup after losing on penalties against DC United on May 22.

Charlotte have picked up 22 points from their 15 MLS matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, one point and one place above Wednesday’s hosts.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, New York Red Bulls boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Charlotte FC have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last six games against Smith's men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in June 2022.

Charlotte have lost four of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a 4-1 victory over North Carolina FC in the US Open Cup on May 7 being the exception.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Prediction

With just one point separating New York Red Bulls and Charlotte in midtable, we anticipate a thrilling contest as both sides look to get the better of each other.

However, the Red Bulls have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are tipping them to make the most of their home advantage.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3-1 Charlotte FC

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five clashes between the two teams)

