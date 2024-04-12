New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

New York Red Bulls host Chicago Fire at the Red Bull Arena in the MLS on Friday, looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Eastern Conference table.

With four wins from the opening seven games of the 2024 campaign, the Red Bulls are currently leading the charge with 14 points, two more than any other side.

Sandro Schwarz's side are coming off the back of a narrow 2-1 comeback win over Cincinnati, with Dante Vanzeir netting the winner for the visitors in the 60th minute.

It's been a fine start for a side that only managed to finish eighth in the regular league phase last season while another win here will consolidate their position atop the league standings.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire are down in 10th position with just two wins and eight points in the bag from seven games. Their second win came in their most recent outing, with a 2-1 defeat of Houston Dynamo last weekend, as Brian Gutierrez netted the winner in the 78th minute.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 previous clashes between the sides, with New York Red Bulls winning 35 times over Chicago Fire and losing on 23 occasions.

New York Red Bulls have won just one of their last six clashes with Chicago Fire, a 2-1 win away from home in May 2022.

New York Red Bulls have failed to win their last three home games to Chicago Fire, losing twice.

Having beaten Houston Dynamo in their last game, Chicago Fire are looking to win consecutively for the first time in the league this season.

Chicago Fire have failed to win any of their four away games in the MLS this season, drawing and losing twice each.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York Red Bulls have started the new season brightly and enter the game as the favorites. Chicago Fire, by contrast, have struggled to find their feet so far, and could go down here once again.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-0 Chicago Fire

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No