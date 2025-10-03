New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2025

New York Red Bulls host Cincinnati at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in MLS action, looking for just their 13th win of the 2025 season. The Red Bulls were beaten 3-2 by city rivals New York City FC in their last match, having fought back twice during the proceedings. Thiago Martins then fired in a third goal for the Yankees in the 65th minute, and the home side fell short this time.

With 43 points from 32 games, New York Red Bulls are in 10th position in the Eastern Conference table and have been knocked out of the race to reach the next round of the MLS playoffs.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati are up in second place with 59 points, just four behind leaders Philadelphia Union with only two more games remaining. The Orange and Blue will be aiming to usurp them, but need a bit of fortune too, as the Union must slip up for them to have a chance.

After consecutive losses to New York City and Philadelphia Union, Cincinnati have gone their next three league games without a defeat. They beat Nashville and LA Galaxy before a draw against Orlando City.

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the sides in history, with eight wins for each.

Having beaten New York Red Bulls in their last encounter, Cincinnati are looking to win consecutively for the first time since 2020 (not including the penalty shootout victory in 2023).

New York Red Bulls have won just once in their last five games in the league.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last three MLS games.

The Orange and Blue are second in the table, but have the worst offensive record (48 goals) of any side residing in the top nine places in the Eastern Conference table.

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Prediction

Cincinnati have seen a better season overall and come into the fixture unbeaten in their last couple of games. The Red Bulls have struggled massively and could be headed for a loss here against a team in good shape.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

