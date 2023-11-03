New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

New York Red Bulls will entertain Cincinnati at the Red Bull Arena in game 2 of the MLS Cup round-one playoffs on Saturday.

It is a must-win match for the home team after Cincinnati secured a comfortable win at home last week.

The first game in the best-of-three series at the TQL Stadium, Ohio last week ended in a 3-0 win for the visitors. Álvaro Barreal bagged a brace and Álvaro Barreal also registered himself on the scoresheet in the 35th minute.

The 2023 Supporters' Shield winners scored from their three shots on target while the hosts failed to find the back of the net, despite having five shots on target.

It was the second meeting between the two teams in the MLS Cup playoffs. They met in the first round last season, in which the visitors came out on top with a 2-1 away win.

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times in all competitions thus far. The two teams are matched evenly in these meetings with six wins apiece and three games ending in draws.

They have met four times in 2023, with three wins for the visitors and just one game going the hosts' way.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last six away meetings against the New York Red Bulls, recording four wins.

The Red Bulls failed to score for the first time in five games last week, having scored 11 goals in the previous four games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in the MLS, recording three wins. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 away games in all competitions.

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Prediction

The Red Bulls have just one win in their last seven meetings against the visitors. Interestingly, their last two wins against the Supporters' Shield winners have come away from home. They won four of their five games in October, including 3-0 and 5-2 home wins, so they should look to continue that form in this match.

They have scored at least once in their last 12 home games in the MLS Cup Playoffs and are expected to find the back of the net with ease. They will need to work on their defense in this match as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.

The Orange and Blue have a comfortable three-goal lead on aggregate and head coach Pat Noonan knows that even a draw would suffice to book their place in the next round.

They have kept three clean sheets in their last six MLS games but might not be able to manage a shutout against the Red Bulls, who have a good goalscoring record at home.

Home advantage plays an important role in the MLS but New York RB are winless in their last six home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern. The hosts are expected to improve upon their performance in this match from game 1, though a win looks unlikely.

Considering the visitors' lead on aggregate score, we expect the teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score or assist any time - Yes