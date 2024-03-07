New York Red Bulls vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

New York Red Bulls will host Dallas at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 MLS campaign.

The home side kicked off their league campaign with a goalless draw against Nashville and fully deserved to win the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing. However, they bounced back on matchday two, picking up a 2-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo, with Elias Manoel and Lewis Morgan getting on the scoresheet in either half.

New York Red Bulls sit 12th in the table with four points from an obtainable six. They are one point above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap on Saturday.

Dallas, meanwhile, beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in their league opener last month via goals from veteran midfielder Asier Illarramendi and 20-year-old Dante Sealy. They were, however, beaten 2-1 by Montreal in their second match, conceding a goal in either half as they fell to their first defeat against the Impact since 2015.

New York Red Bulls vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between NY Red Bulls and Dallas. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last eight competitive games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The Red Bulls have conceded once in the MLS this season. Only Toronto (0) have conceded fewer.

The Toros have failed to score any goals in three of their last four competitive games on the road.

New York Red Bulls vs Dallas Prediction

NY Red Bulls' latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have won two of their last three competitive games at the Red Bull Arena and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Dallas have lost two of their last three competitive games and three of their last five. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Dallas

New York Red Bulls vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: NY Red Bulls to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)