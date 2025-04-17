New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025 

New York Red Bulls will host DC United at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to their season and now sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 12 points from an obtainable 24.

They played out a goalless draw against 10-man Orlando City in their last match and only got into the game after going a man up in the 56th minute, managing just one shot before the red card and eight after.

DC United, meanwhile, enjoyed a fairly commendable start to their season but seem to have lost their way in recent games. They were beaten 1-0 on home turf by Cincinnati in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half and failing to find a way back despite a significantly improved showing in the second.

The visitors sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with six points from eight matches and will be keen to return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 106 meetings between NY Red Bulls and United. The home side have won 40 of those games while the visitors have won two more.

There have been 24 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

NY Red Bulls have the joint-second-best defensive record in MLS this season with a goal concession tally of seven. United, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record in the division with 18 goals shipped in eight matches.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction

The Red Bulls are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They have picked up three wins and one draw from four home games this season and will head into the weekend clash as favorites.

United have lost their last four games on the bounce and have won just once all season. They are without a win on the road this term and could lose here.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 DC United

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: NY Red Bulls to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

