New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as New York Red Bulls lock horns with FC Cincinnati in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side was held to a 2-2 draw by Charlotte FC over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Red Bulls edged New England Revolution to a 2-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's three victories.

New York Red Bulls have won each of their first four matches against FC Cincinnati in all competitions but have won only one of their last eight such games against the away side.

New York Red Bulls have scored more than one goal in three of their four matches in the MLS and won their previous such match against New England Revolution by a 2-1 scoreline.

FC Cincinnati have conceded multiple goals in each of their last three matches and are currently enduring a winless streak of more than one game for the first time in the MLS this season.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to regain some of their early-season momentum. The away side can pack a punch on their day and have a good squad at their disposal.

New York Red Bulls have been in impressive form over the past month and will need to be at their best this week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 FC Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes