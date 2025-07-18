New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Preview
Inter Miami are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Herons slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated New England Revolution by a 5-3 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New York Red Bulls have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won six out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's five victories.
- Inter Miami have won their last two matches against New York Red Bulls at home and have scored 10 goals in the process - they had won only three of their first nine such games against them.
- New York Red Bulls pulled off an excellent comeback to secure a 5-3 victory against New England Revolution this week - the first time they have managed to win an MLS game by multiple goals after trailing by two or more goals.
- Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati ended their winning streak of five games in MLS.
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction
Inter Miami were thoroughly outplayed by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Lionel Messi has been in impressive form this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.
New York Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold over the past year. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-3 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes