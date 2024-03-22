New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a crucial fixture at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Herons eased past DC United by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Inter Miami and have won five out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last four matches at home in all competitions - their longest such since June 2022.

At least one of the four former Barcelona players in Inter Miami's squad have contributed to 11 of the 13 goals scored by the team in the MLS this season.

Luis Suarez has scored multiple goals in two of his last three MLS games - as many times as he had achieved the feat in the 53 league games preceding this run.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been in excellent form this season and have a formidable squad at their disposal. With Lionel Messi recovering from an injury, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have been impressive over the past year and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score - Yes