New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Gerardo Martino's impressive Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side DC United to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment but have improved in recent weeks. The Herons defeated Nashville SC on penalties in the US Open Cup in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Inter Miami and have won five out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's two victories.

New York Red Bulls are on a winning streak of three matches at home at the moment and have won each of their last two such matches by a 1-0 margin.

Following the arrival of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami are on an unbeaten run of eight matches in all competitions and have managed to set a club record in this regard.

Lionel Messi has contributed to at least one goal in each of his first eight matches for Inter Miami and has bagged 10 goals and three assists for the club so far.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami are in exceptional form at the moment and will be intent on putting an end to their woes in the MLS. Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have had a transformative impact on the club's fortunes so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have dominated this fixture in the past but will be up against a different beast on Saturday. Inter Miami are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-3 Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes