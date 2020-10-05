New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this week as the New York Red Bulls host a struggling Inter Miami outfit at the Red Bull Arena. Neither side has been able to meet expectations this season and will want to prove a point in this game.

The New York Red Bulls are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and have been largely inconsistent over the course of this season. The home side suffered a devastating 3-1 defeat against Orlando City over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami are dangerously close to the bottom of the MLS table at the moment and will need to get the best out of new signings Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi to salvage their season. David Beckham's new outfit fell to a 3-2 defeat against New York City FC in its previous game and is in desperate need of a victory.

Hard times, but yesterday I really saw reasons to believe in a brighter future very soon. Let's keep obsessing details, working, fighting as a team and a familia, better days are just around the corner 🚧👊🏾 #GiveItAll pic.twitter.com/YWoIlDqaZH — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) October 4, 2020

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami have played only one official fixture against each other and the Red Bulls eased to a comfortable victory when they faced David Beckham's team last month.

Inter Miami suffered a massive 4-1 defeat against the New York Red Bulls in their previous fixture. The Red Bulls took Inter Miami's defence apart on the day and will look for more of the same going into this match.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-L-W

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W-L

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Team News

Tim Parker is an important player

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Sean Davis and Amro Tarek in this week's game. The Red Bulls are unlikely to make drastic changes to the line-up that defeated Inter Miami by a 4-1 margin less than three weeks ago.

Injured: Sean Davis, Amro Tarek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami have to account for a few injuries. Image Source: SportsPro Media

Inter Miami

George Acosta, David Norman Junior and Denso Ulysse are currently injured for Inter Miami and will not be a part of this game. Shot-stopper Luis Robles fractured his arm against New York City FC and has also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Norman Junior, Luis Robles

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Jensen; Jason Pendant, Tim Parker, Aaron Long, Madela Egbo; Florian Valot, Cristian Casseres; Kyle Duncan, Alejandro Romero, Daniel Royer; Ben White

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Gonzalo Higuain

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction

The New York Red Bulls have a slight upper hand going into this game and will take plenty of heart from the previous meeting between these two sides. The Red Bulls have the likes of Alejandro Romero and Florian Valot in their side and should be able to exert a discernible creative influence on the game.

Inter Miami have trump cards of their own, however, and will need Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi to bring their European experience to the fore this week. The Argentine striker has shown shades of his best self in the last two games and may well come good for Inter Miami in this fixture.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Inter Miami

